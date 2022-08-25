WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.