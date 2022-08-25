BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on September 30th

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 634 ($7.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 583.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 492 ($5.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 804.98 ($9.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 673.70.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

