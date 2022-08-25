BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on September 30th

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 634 ($7.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 583.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 492 ($5.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 804.98 ($9.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 673.70.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
