Xperi Holding Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.
Xperi has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Xperi has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xperi to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.
Xperi Stock Performance
Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Xperi has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.