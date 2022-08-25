Xperi Holding Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Xperi has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xperi to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Xperi has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xperi by 42.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.