Assurant, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Assurant has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assurant to earn $14.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.75.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth $231,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

