Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Modiv Stock Performance

Modiv stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98. Modiv has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $89.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Colliers International Group initiated coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Modiv

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv Inc. ( NYSE:MDV Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

