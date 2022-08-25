Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Modiv Stock Performance
Modiv stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98. Modiv has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $89.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Colliers International Group initiated coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
