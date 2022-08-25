WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 317.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,498.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

GSHD stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.41, a PEG ratio of 601.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

