Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CFO Sells $11,442.70 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Alan Smith sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $11,442.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,012,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Doma during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

