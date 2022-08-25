WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Centene by 30.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

