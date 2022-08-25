Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Victor Scott acquired 1,200 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$10,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,184.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Victoria Gold stock opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.30.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

