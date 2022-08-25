Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Victor Scott acquired 1,200 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$10,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,184.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %
Victoria Gold stock opened at C$8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.30.
About Victoria Gold
