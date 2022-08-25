Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 15th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $122.49 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

