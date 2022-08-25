The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 16th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLU opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

