Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 3.1 %

NGVC stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 26.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $215,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.