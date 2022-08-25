Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 29,500 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$12,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,209,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,132,022.48.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 17,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$7,175.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 126,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$53,130.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 37,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$17,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,450.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.07. The company has a market cap of C$44.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

