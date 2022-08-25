Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shares rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 163,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,579,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HYZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Melius lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.
Hyzon Motors Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.