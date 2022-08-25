BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $89,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.90 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

