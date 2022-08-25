WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.