WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kilroy Realty

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.