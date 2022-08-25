Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Separately, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

