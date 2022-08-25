QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) CFO Purchases $10,505.00 in Stock

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) CFO Adam Paul Spittler purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 16th, Adam Paul Spittler purchased 7,250 shares of QualTek Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,875.00.

QualTek Services stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. QualTek Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on QualTek Services to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $4,409,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at $953,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

