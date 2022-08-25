JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JAM opened at GBX 762.52 ($9.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 650 ($7.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 800 ($9.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 458.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 727.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 730.96.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

