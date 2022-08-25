Paul Mueller Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MUEL opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Paul Mueller has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

