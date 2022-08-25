Paul Mueller Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.
Paul Mueller Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MUEL opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Paul Mueller has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
