WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,253 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $17,777,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,601 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,361 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,188 shares of company stock worth $8,651,367. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $156.29 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $157.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average is $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.