WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,253 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $17,777,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,601 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,361 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys
In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,188 shares of company stock worth $8,651,367. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Stock Performance
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.