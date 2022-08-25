Glanbia plc to Issue Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of GLAPY stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $90.55.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.