SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 5,043 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $14,775.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

