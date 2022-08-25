SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 5,043 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $14,775.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

