Beach Energy Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.
Beach Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHEY opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.
Beach Energy Company Profile
