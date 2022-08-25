GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 16th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.56 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

