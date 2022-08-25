GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 16th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.56 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.14.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
