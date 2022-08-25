Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

