The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

