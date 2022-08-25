Profund Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Toro by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519,709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after acquiring an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Toro by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,762,000 after acquiring an additional 270,803 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 1,385.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 139,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

