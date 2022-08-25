Profund Advisors LLC Buys 366 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $186.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.42 and its 200-day moving average is $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.00. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

