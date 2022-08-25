TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRQ opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

