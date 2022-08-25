Profund Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2,474.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,505,000 after buying an additional 245,624 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,202,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rogers by 598.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after buying an additional 95,826 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ROG opened at $252.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.34. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $178.43 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.