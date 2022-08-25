Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 66,466 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

