Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $59.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of DASTY stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
