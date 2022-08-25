Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $59.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

About Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.