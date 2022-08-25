nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in nCino by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.82.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

