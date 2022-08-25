TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $98.15 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

