TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,052,000 after acquiring an additional 429,584 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,757,000 after acquiring an additional 264,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.64.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

