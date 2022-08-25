SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

