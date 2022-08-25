Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 328,032 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,848,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 151,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.
Several research firms recently commented on PRIM. TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
