Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,788 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $188.70 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

