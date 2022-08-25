Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,488,000 after acquiring an additional 823,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,998,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

