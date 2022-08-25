Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GATX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in GATX by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GATX opened at $100.09 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

