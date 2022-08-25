Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 131 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 1,229.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Markel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,218.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,263.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,328.49. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 692.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

