MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

