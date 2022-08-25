Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$21.72

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$915.96 million and a PE ratio of 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.08. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.54 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at C$170,101.38.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.