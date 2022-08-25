Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 9,577 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

