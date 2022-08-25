Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ECPG stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

