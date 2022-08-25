Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

LMT opened at $433.71 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

