Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,802 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

