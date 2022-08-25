Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZNH shares. StockNews.com cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $35.15.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

