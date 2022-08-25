Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Li Auto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after purchasing an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Li Auto by 13.9% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 788,169 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Li Auto by 25.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Li Auto by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

